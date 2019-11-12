TC Energy restarted Keystone oil pipeline at 20% pressure reduction - PHMSA

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp has completed repairs and restarted the Keystone oil pipeline at a 20% pressure reduction after spilling more than 9,000 barrels in rural North Dakota, a U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) spokesman said on Tuesday.

PHMSA continues to investigate the cause of the rupture in Edinburg, North Dakota and the failed portion of the line has been shipped to a metallurgical lab in Houston, Texas, for testing, the spokesman said by email.