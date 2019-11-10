TC Energy says its Keystone pipeline has returned to service

Nov 10 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp said on Sunday that its Keystone pipeline has returned to service after its repair and restart plan was approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Crews in Walsh County, North Dakota, have been working to clean up a more than 9,000-barrel spill from the Keystone pipeline, which forced the line to be shut last week.

The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone system is an important artery for Canadian heavy crude, imported by U.S. refiners, particularly in the Midwest.

As part of the restart plan, the company will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure with a gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system, TC Energy said in a statement.

Representatives for TC Energy and PHMSA did not immediately respond to a request for comments. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)