Kuwait central bank studying potential KFH-AUB merger- Al Arabiya TV

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank is studying the “added value” that could arise from a potential merger between Kuwait Finance House and Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank, Al Arabiya TV said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The banks have been in talks since mid-2018, and while several other banks are in the midst of consolidating, a merger between the two could become the first cross-border tie-up between Gulf banks in recent years. (Reporting By Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)