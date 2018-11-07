Financials
November 7, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kuwait Finance House expects board to decide on AUB merger before year-end -CEO

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait Finance House will likely decide on whether to go ahead with a merger with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank before the end of the year, the Kuwaiti lender’s chief executive told Reuters.

Until a decision is made on the merger, KFH will hold off on plans to issue a $500 million to $750 million sukuk, said Mazin Saad al-Nahedh in an interview.

The two banks have been in talks since mid-2018, and while several other banks are in the midst of consolidating, a merger between the two could become the first cross-border tie-up between Gulf banks in recent years. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho;Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.