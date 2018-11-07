Kuwait Finance House expects board to decide on AUB merger before year-end -CEO

ABU DHABI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of Kuwait Finance House will likely decide on whether to go ahead with a merger with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank before the end of the year, the Kuwaiti lender’s chief executive told Reuters.

Until a decision is made on the merger, KFH will hold off on plans to issue a $500 million to $750 million sukuk, said Mazin Saad al-Nahedh in an interview.

The two banks have been in talks since mid-2018, and while several other banks are in the midst of consolidating, a merger between the two could become the first cross-border tie-up between Gulf banks in recent years. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho;Editing by Saeed Azhar)