Kuwait Finance House replaces CEO

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House said on Monday that its board of directors unanimously decided to remove Mazin Saad Al-Nahedh as CEO effective immediately.

In a bourse filing signed by KFH Chairman Hamad Abdullmohsen Al-Marzouq, the bank said Ahmad Saud Al-Kharji would serve as CEO starting on Tuesday. It gave no reason for the change.

Last month, KFH agreed to postpone finalising its acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank until December due to the coronavirus outbreak.