KUWAIT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House will take a decision on the share pricing of a merger with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank within two weeks, KFH’s chief executive Mazin Al-Nahedh said on Monday.

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank and Kuwait Finance House have been in merger talks since mid-2018, which could be the first cross-border tie-up between Gulf banks in recent years at a time when several other banks are consolidating. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; editing by David Evans)