KUWAIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House plans to sell assets in the range of 100 million dinars ($330.1 million) to 120 million dinars in 2019, the chief executive was quoted in Al Rai newspaper as saying.

The sale would include the headquarters of its unit in Malaysia and its stake in Kuwait Energy, Mazin Saad al-Nahedh was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.3030 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Ahmed Haggagy, Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)