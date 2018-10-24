FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kuwait Finance House's third-quarter profit rises 31.4 percent

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country’s biggest Islamic lender, posted a 31.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Net profit rose to 73.9 million dinars ($243.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 56.2 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the statement said.

Investment bank EFG Hermes had forecast the lender would make a quarterly net profit of 48.2 million dinars.

The bank, which owns 62.2 percent of Turkey’s Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, has been in merger talks since mid-2018 with Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank.

KFH will make a decision on the share pricing of the merger within two weeks, KFH’s chief executive Mazin Al-Nahedh said on Monday. ($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.