German bank KfW issues green bonds worth SEK 6 billion

* German state bank KfW has issued two green bonds with a total value of SEK 6 billion ($766 million)

* An SEK 5 billion green bond was issued last Friday with a maturity of 10 years, just days after an SEK 1 billion green bond with a maturity of 5 year, the bank said

* Green bonds help raise funds for projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and low-carbon transport

"We look forward to broadening out our investor base with green bonds in different currencies," said Petra Wehlert, head of capital markets at KfW