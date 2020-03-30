Polish miner KGHM operating below break-even due to low copper prices, says PM

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run KGHM , one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, is currently operating below its break-even point with the copper price below $5,000, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“Break even is at $5,100-5,200, so one of our national champions has found itself, temporarily I hope, under water,” Morawiecki told the upper house of parliament, asking it to approve a package of legislation designed to help the economy survive the coronavirus crisis.

Copper was trading at $4,773 on Monday.

A KGHM spokeswoman said that at the moment the company sees no grounds to change its 2020 budget assumptions, as it has to assess copper prices in the longer term and other factors such as the dollar exchange rate.