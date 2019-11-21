Company News
Poland's KGHM plans dividend for 2019 - CFO

WARSAW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedz SA , one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, plans to pay out a dividend from 2019 profits, the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Karatarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol said on Thursday.

“We will recommend a dividend payout if results and macroeconomic conditions allow,” Kreczmanska-Gigol told a news conference.

KGHM did not pay a dividend from 2018 profits. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)

