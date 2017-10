Poland's KGHM hopes to pay out dividend for 2017 - CEO

LUBIN, Poland, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper miner KGHM Polska Miedz SA would like to pay out a dividend from its 2017 profit, it’s Chief Executive Officer Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki said on Tuesday.

In June, shareholders of the Poland-based state-run firm approved a dividend payout of 1 zloty per share, the lowest dividend payout in 16 years, after it suffered more than 4 billion zloty ($1.10 billion) loss in 2016 on write downs on it’s foreign assets. ($1 = 3.6429 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)