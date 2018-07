LUBIN, Poland - July 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Polish state-run copper producer KGHM approved on Friday the company’s proposal to pay no dividend.

In May KGHM, which paid a dividend in previous years, said it planned to retain all profits in 2017. The state has a 31.79 percent share in KGHM. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Louise Heavens)