June 27, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Canada rejects proposed Ajax gold mine in British Columbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Wednesday it had rejected the proposed Ajax open pit gold and copper mine in the Pacific province of British Columbia, citing what it said were significant adverse environmental effects.

The plan to develop the site had been put forward by KGHM International, a unit of Polish miner KGHM. The British Columbia government last December rejected an environmental certificate for the project.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Leslie Adler

