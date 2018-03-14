FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CORRECTED-Polish copper miner KGHM misses forecasts with Q4 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped words “in the fourth quarter” in paragraph one and “profit” in paragraph 2)

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 87 million zlotys ($25.6 million) in the fourth quarter compared to an almost 5 billion zlotys impairment-driven loss a year ago.

The result came in significantly lower than the average profit of 522 million zlotys expected by analysts, many of whom did not include in their forecasts an impairment charge that KGHM announced in February. ($1 = 3.3938 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)

