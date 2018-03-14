FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 4:43 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Polish copper miner KGHM misses forecasts with Q4 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 87 million zlotys ($25.6 million) compared to an almost 5 billion zlotys impairment-driven loss a year ago.

The profit came in significantly lower than the average of 522 million zlotys expected by analysts, many of whom did not include in their forecasts an impairment charge that KGHM announced in February. ($1 = 3.3938 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)

