July 27, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Mahathir says Khazanah board resignations to clear way for restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia will restructure sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd following the resignation of its managing director and its entire board, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday.

The fund announced the resignations on Thursday in the biggest management shakeup at state-linked firms since Mahathir’s political coalition took over the government in a shock election win in May.

“This action of clearing the deck will allow restructuring as our policies are now different,” Mahathir said in a statement.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie

