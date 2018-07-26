Malaysia sovereign wealth fund Khazanah says MD, board offer to resign

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - The managing director and board members of Malaysia’s $39 billion sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd have offered to resign, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is done in order to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition under the new Government,” Khazanah said in a statement.

Khazanah Managing Director Azman Mokhtar, whose term expires in the first half of next year, has hinted before that he may not seek an extension of his contract.

