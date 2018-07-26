UPDATE 2-Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah's board offers resignations to new gov't

* Sources say move came after meeting on Tuesday

* Follows new govt changing executives at some state entities

* Khazanah MD has led fund for 14 years

* Fund’s core companies include CIMB and Tenaga (Recasts throughout with company comments, details)

By Liz Lee and Anshuman Daga

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s 157.2 billion ringgit ($39 billion) sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Thursday its managing director and board members have offered to resign, the biggest management changes at state-linked companies since a new government was elected in May.

The fund’s portfolio of more than 100 companies includes core holdings such as Malaysia’s second-biggest bank, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, utility group Tenaga Nasional Bhd and telecoms firm Axiata Bhd.

The government would make a final decision on the fund’s leadership “in order to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition under the new government”, Khazanah said in a statement.

It said the board “feels it appropriate to offer the new government the discretion and reaffirm the prerogative to form the new board”.

Khazanah Managing Director Azman Mokhtar, whose term expires in the first half of next year, has hinted before that he may not seek an extension of his contract. Azman has led the fund for 14 years.

Sources said Khazanah executives met on Tuesday, when the entire board submitted undated resignation letters to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“There’s a realisation that things could not continue as they were,” said one source familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified.

Mahathir’s coalition took office after voters rejected former premier Najib Razak’s long-ruling party at an historic election in May and has since promised big structural reforms at state-linked firms and agencies in an effort to boost governance and accountability.

The chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), Malaysia’s largest fund management firm, was replaced last month. Malaysia also named a new central bank chief in June.

Talk about management changes at more state-linked companies, including Khazanah, has swirled in the weeks since.

Khazanah took Malaysia Airlines private in 2014 as part of a 6 billion Malaysian ringgit plan, months after one of the airline’s planes went missing en route to Beijing and another was shot down over Ukraine.

The fund has also made overseas investments, including in real estate projects, U.S. technology firms and Chinese companies. That includes a stake in Alibaba Group ahead of the e-commerce group’s blockbuster IPO in 2014. ($1 = 4.0460 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee and Anshuman Daga Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Paul Tait)