BRIEF-Malaysia's Khazanah to restructure fund

March 5 (Reuters) - MALAYSIAN SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND KHAZANAH NASIONAL SAYS IT WILL HAVE A REFRESHED MANDATE KHAZANAH NASIONAL SAYS TO PURSUE TWO INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES - COMMERCIAL AND STRATEGIC KHAZANAH NASIONAL LISTS INVESTMENTS INCLUDING CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD CIMB.KL, AXIATA GROUP BHD AXIA.KL AND ALIBABA GROUP BABA.N IN ITS COMMERCIAL FUND KHAZANAH NASIONAL LISTS INVESTMENTS IN TENAGA NASIONAL BHD TENAKL, MALAYSIA AIRLINES, MALAYSIA AIRPORTS MAHB.KL AND TELEKOM MALAYSIA TLMM.KL AND PLUS MALAYSIA IN ITS STRATEGIC FUND KHAZANAH NASIONAL SAYS NET WORTH ADJUSTED FELL 21.6 PCT TO 91 BLN RINGGIT IN 2018 KHAZANAH NASIONAL SAYS REALISABLE ASSET VALUE OF PORTFOLIO FELL TO 136 BLN RINGGIT IN 2018 FROM 157 BLN RGT IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Further company coverage: KHAZA.UL

Reporting by Liz Lee in KUALA LUMPUR