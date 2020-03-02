Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional swings to profit in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd reported on Monday that it achieved profit from operations of 7.36 billion ringgit ($1.76 billion) for 2019, compared with a loss of 6.27 billion ringgit in the previous year.

Gains on divestments increased to 9.9 billion ringgit compared with 1.4 billion ringgit in 2018.

In 2019, Khazanah announced a new strategy that involved restructuring its portfolio into commercial and strategic holdings, and trimming stakes in some large firms to improve returns.