Financials
March 2, 2020 / 3:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional swings to profit in 2019

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd reported on Monday that it achieved profit from operations of 7.36 billion ringgit ($1.76 billion) for 2019, compared with a loss of 6.27 billion ringgit in the previous year.

Gains on divestments increased to 9.9 billion ringgit compared with 1.4 billion ringgit in 2018.

In 2019, Khazanah announced a new strategy that involved restructuring its portfolio into commercial and strategic holdings, and trimming stakes in some large firms to improve returns.

$1 = 4.1930 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below