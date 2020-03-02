UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Khazanah logs annual record profit, powered by divestment gains

(Adds earnings details)

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd swung to a record profit last year, booking a huge jump in gains from divestments as it aggressively shrunk its portfolio to raise funds for a debt-laden government.

Khazanah did not disclose details of its divestments. A former government minister told parliament in November, however, that it had sold shares in seven foreign firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Indian tech firm Infosys Ltd over 16 months.

The fund’s profit from operations climbed to 7.36 billion ringgit ($1.8 billion) for 2019, compared with a loss of 6.27 billion ringgit in the previous year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Gains on divestments grew more than seven times to 9.9 billion ringgit, while impairments shrunk by a third to 4.9 billion ringgit. Debt fell 17% to 45.8 billion ringgit.

The earnings result will give the government a dividend of 1 billion ringgit ($240 million).

Khazanah, which split its portfolio last year into commercial and strategic holdings, said its commercial fund’s net asset value stood at 73.1 billion ringgit at the end of 2019. It did not disclose the net asset value for its strategic fund but said that fund recorded an overall return of 2.9%. ($1 = 4.1930 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)