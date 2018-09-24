Kia must face claim it wrongly fired U.S. manager for helping colleague sue

A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit against Kia Motors Corp by a former senior employee relations manager it fired after concluding she had encouraged a colleague to file a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled 2-1 that Andrea Gogel could pursue claims that the Korean automaker improperly retaliated against her for engaging in a reasonable manner in “protected opposition activity.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xMFHwR