PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi and its smaller peer Kiadis announced on Monday a takeover deal for Kiadis by Sanofi, valuing Kiadis at around 308 million euros ($358.4 million).

Sanofi will offer 5.45 euros in cash to buy out Kiadis, representing a premium of 272% to Kiadis’ closing share price on Oct. 30.