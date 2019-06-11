Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Kibaran Resources says study backs 5,000 tonnes a year battery graphite plant

June 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Kibaran Resources Ltd said on Tuesday its proposed production facility at Kwinana, near Perth in Western Australia, would manufacture battery graphite worth $72 million a year for export.

The company said an engineering study had found the plant would be financially and technically robust, and it expected an up-front capital cost of $22.8 million for initial production of 5,000 tonnes a year.

Kibaran will now seek to secure funding and environmental approvals for the facility, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

