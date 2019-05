Australia's Kidman Resources agrees to $534 mln Wesfarmers takeover

May 23 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Kidman Resources Ltd on Thursday agreed to be acquired by retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd for A$776 million ($534 million).

The two parties have entered into a scheme implementation deed after Wesfarmers completed its exclusive period of due diligence, Kidman Resources said in a statement.

Wesfarmers lodged a A$1.90 per share bid for the lithium miner on May 2. ($1 = 1.4537 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)