May 2 (Reuters) - Australian miner Kidman Resources Ltd said on Thursday it received a takeover proposal from Wesfarmers Ltd that values the company at about A$776 million ($544 million).

The offer of A$1.90 per share represents a premium of 47.3 percent to Kidman’s last closing price. ($1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)