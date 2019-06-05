9th Circuit hears government’s bid to boot ‘kids' climate change’ suit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday had sharp questions for both sides in the “Kids climate change” lawsuit, in which 21 children and young adults claim that their constitutional rights to life, bodily integrity and property are being violated by the U.S. government’s environmental and energy policies.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the U.S. government’s appeal from the denial of its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which accuses the federal government of violating the Fifth Amendment, other constitutional provisions and the public-trust doctrine by encouraging and profiting from “human-induced climate change.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WLayIO