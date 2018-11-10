Westlaw News
9th Circuit puts the brakes on kids’ climate change trial

Tina Bellon

A federal appeals court has temporarily stayed a lawsuit by a group of young Americans against the U.S. government over allegations that U.S. energy policies caused changes in climate in violation of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.

Thursday’s decision by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay proceedings pending its consideration of the Trump administration’s petition for writ of mandamus comes just days after the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 2 rejected a bid by the administration to block a trial in the case, but said the government could still take its arguments to the 9th Circuit.

