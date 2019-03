March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Kier Group named collapsed Carillion CEO hire Andrew Davies on Tuesday to lead a turnaround at the embattled construction group, confirming a Sky News report.

Andrew Davies, who was due to step into the role of chief executive at Carillion before it plunged into liquidation last year, will succeed former Kier CEO Haydn Mursell. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)