British builder Kier's top boss to step down

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kier Group said Chief Executive Haydn Mursell would leave with immediate effect, a month after a lacklustre share issue by the British builder that highlighted tough times for the construction sector.

Kier, which has contracts for major construction projects in Britain, including London’s Crossrail link, said Chairman Philip Cox would act as executive chairman until a new top boss has been appointed.

The company also said it would meet its expectations for the financial year ending June 30, with results being weighted towards the second half of the financial year.