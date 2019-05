May 7 (Reuters) - British construction company Kier Group Plc said on Tuesday Bev Dew will step down as finance director, weeks after its new top boss launched a review to cut debt and simplify its structure.

The company, which builds and maintains highways, railway tunnels and houses, said Dew will leave the company by Sept. 30 and search for a successor has started. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)