UPDATE 1-Kier Group finance director Bev Dew to step down

May 7 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc said on Tuesday Bev Dew will step down as finance director, weeks after its new CEO launched a review to cut debt and simplify its structure, as the British construction company tries to navigate problems plaguing the sector.

The company, which builds and maintains highways, railway tunnels and houses, said Dew would leave the company by Sept. 30 after over four years in the role and that the search for a successor has started.

Dew’s departure comes less than two months after Kier appointed former Carillion CEO-designate Andrew Davies as its top boss after many of the company’s shareholders snubbed a new issue of stock.

Growing pessimism among bankers, who were cutting exposure to the industry after the collapse of Carillion, hit Kier’s share issue plan.

Britain’s construction industry has been under pressure particularly since the collapse of Carillion, which forced regulators to tighten rules for private companies operating in the public sector.

The failure in March of Interserve, a provider of public services from cleaning schools to building bridges, further highlighted problems in the sector.

