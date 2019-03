March 11 (Reuters) - British builder Kier Group Plc said on Monday it would focus on reducing debt and that it continued to expect a net cash position by June end, months after many of its shareholders refused to buy into a new issue of stock.

The company also said it was on track to meet its underlying 2019 expectations. reut.rs/2VOL5tJ (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)