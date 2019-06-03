Kier sees 2019 operating profit lower than expected

June 3 (Reuters) - British construction company Kier Group Plc said on Monday it expected 2019 underlying operating profit to be about 25 million pounds ($31.6 million) lower than its prior expectations.

Kier expects revenue to be broadly in line with the revenue reported in 2018, and said it continued to experience “volume pressures” within its highways, utilities and housing maintenance businesses. ($1 = 0.7916 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)