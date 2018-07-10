FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Kier Group to sell non-core assets to save costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - British construction and support services company Kier Group Plc said on Tuesday it had launched a cost-savings plan that would include the sale of non-core assets, and stuck to its profit forecast for the current year.

The programme, which was launched last month, will improve productivity, operating margins and cash generation, Kier Group said, without detailing what the plan entails.

The company said it expected to realise the benefits from the plan, which it had termed as “Future Proofing Kier”, beginning in 2020 and thereafter. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

