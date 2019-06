June 17 (Reuters) - Kier Group Plc said on Monday it would cut about 1,200 jobs and suspend its dividend for the next two years, as part of a review to lower debt and simplify its structure.

The company said it plans to sell non-core businesses, which includes Kier Living, Property, Facilities Management and Environmental Services. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)