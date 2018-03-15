UK's Kier posts higher HY profit, on track for double-digit profit growth in 2018

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Kier Group on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent rise in half-year operating profit and said it was on track to deliver double-digit profit growth in 2018.

The construction and support services company posted an underlying operating profit of 60 million pounds ($83.86 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, up from 57.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Its order book grew to 9.5 billion pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, from 8.9 billion at June-end. ($1 = 0.7155 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)