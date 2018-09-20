FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Kier reports higher FY profit with strong order book

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British construction and services company Kier Group reported a higher-than-expected 9 percent rise in underlying full-year pretax profit on Thursday, helped by a hefty order book.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 137 million pounds ($180.1 million) in the year to June, from 126 million pounds a year earlier, said Kier, which works in sectors including defence, housing and mining in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Analysts expected underlying pretax profit of 130.01 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7609 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

