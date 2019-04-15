British builder Kier to review business

April 15 (Reuters) - British builder Kier Group Plc said on Monday that its newly appointed top boss would review the business as it strives to cut debt and respond to problems afflicting the wider outsourcing industry.
Former Carillion CEO-designate Andrew Davies will consider ways of further simplifying Kier, the allocation of capital resources and look for additional steps to improve cash generation and reduce leverage, Kier said.
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr