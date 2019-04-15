UPDATE 1-British builder Kier to review business in battle to cut debt

(Adds details on debt, share sale)

April 15 (Reuters) - British builder Kier Group said on Monday that its newly named top boss is planning an extensive review that will look at further simplifying the business as it strives to cut debt and respond to problems plaguing the wider outsourcing industry.

Former Carillion CEO-designate Andrew Davies will be reviewing the allocation of capital resources and seek additional steps to improve cash generation and reduce leverage, Kier said.

Davies formally joined Kier on Monday.

Kier, which builds and maintains highways, railway tunnels and houses, said the conclusions of the review will be announced in July.

The construction industry has been under scrutiny after the collapse of Carillion last year forced regulators to tighten rules for private companies operating in the public sector.

In March, Kier reported a 22.9 percent jump in average month-end net debt partly due to a previously disclosed accounting error, emphasising the need to rein in spending to avoid the fate of collapsed rivals Carillion and Interserve.

Kier’s debt at the end of 2018 was 180.5 million pounds.

Kier, which has contracts for major construction projects in Britain including London’s Crossrail link, ended 2018 on a troubled note, as investors took up just 38 percent of its share issue, highlighting tough times for the construction sector.

Its former boss left the company in January, a month after the share sale snub.

Davies, who worked with BAE Systems for 28 years in many senior roles, had been due to take over as CEO of Carillion before it collapsed in January 2018. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)