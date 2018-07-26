FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK fund Peninsula buys a third of Italian make-up group Kiko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - UK private equity fund Peninsula bought a 33 percent stake in Italy’s Kiko, investing a total of 80 million euros in the make-up brand, a statement by the owning family said on Thursday.

In March Chief Executive Cristina Scocchia told Reuters the family-owned company was in talks to bring in a minority investor to help fund growth in India, the Middle East and Asia and lift profitability.

Peninsula will acquire the stake in Kiko - founded in 1997 and with 950 stores worldwide - through a reserved capital increase, the statement by the Percassi family said.

“Peninsula’s investment will be functional to the achievement of the growth objectives... outlined in the 2018-2020 business plan,” the statement added.

Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Kiko. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)

