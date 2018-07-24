Kimberly-Clark lowers full-year profit forecast on higher costs

July 24 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp, which makes Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, on Tuesday lowered its 2018 profit forecast due to higher commodity costs and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.60 to $6.80, down from the prior estimate of between $6.90 and $7.20.

Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30 rose 1 percent to $4.60 billion.

Share of the company fell nearly 3 percent to $102.75 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)