FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 24, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kimberly-Clark lowers full-year profit forecast on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp, which makes Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, on Tuesday lowered its 2018 profit forecast due to higher commodity costs and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.60 to $6.80, down from the prior estimate of between $6.90 and $7.20.

Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30 rose 1 percent to $4.60 billion.

Share of the company fell nearly 3 percent to $102.75 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.