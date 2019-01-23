Basic Materials
January 23, 2019

Kimberly-Clark quarterly sales beat estimates

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kleenex-tissues maker Kimberly-Clark Corp on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, as it raised prices across the board to offset higher raw material and transportation costs.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was $4.57 billion, beating analysts expectation of $4.45 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to company fell to $411 million, or $1.18 per share, from $617 million, or $1.75 share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

