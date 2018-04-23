FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kimberly-Clark sales surpass estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, helped by its personal care business.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $93 million, or 26 cents per share, from $563 million, or $1.57 per share. Results in the latest quarter included $577 million in restructuring charges.

Sales rose 5 percent to $4.73 billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.60 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.