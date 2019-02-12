Judge lifts stay on Kind 'all natural' litigation

A federal judge in Manhattan has restarted multidistrict litigation accusing Kind LLC of mislabeling its snack products as “all natural” and “non-GMO,” though they purportedly contain synthetic and genetically modified ingredients.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley lifted a two-part stay he had imposed in Sept. 2016 and March 2018, after it became clear that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was not planning to soon issue revised guidelines on when “natural” could be used on food labels.

