September 14, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Kinder Morgan hires TD to sell Canadian business - sources

1 Min Read

TORONTO/NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc has hired investment bank TD Securities to facilitate a potential sale of its Canadian business, which could fetch the U.S. pipeline operator as much as C$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion), people familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

The move comes about two weeks after Kinder Morgan closed its sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian government for about C$4.5 billion.

At a conference earlier this month, Kinder Morgan Chief Executive Steven Kean indicated his willingness to sell the rest of the Canadian business.

Spokeswomen for TD and Kinder Morgan declined to comment. ($1 = 1.3022 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and David French in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
