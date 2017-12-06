FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada announces C$200 mln bought deal offering
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
Exclusive
World
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada announces C$200 mln bought deal offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify the company announced preferred share offering, not common stock offering. Also removes reference to premium in paragraph three and drops reference to outstanding shares in paragraph four)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada on Wednesday announced a C$200 million ($157 million) offering of preferred shares to fund its Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion to west coast, and Base Line terminal project in Alberta.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , said it would offer 8 million shares at C$25 each.

The shares are being bought by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.