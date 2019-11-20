Canadian Competition Bureau clears Pembina's Kinder Morgan buy

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Energy company Pembina Pipeline Corp said it has received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau on Wednesday, to buy Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd .

The company said the approval satisfies the last regulatory condition necessary for the deal to close.

In August, Pembina Pipeline had agreed to buy Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for C$4.35 billion ($3.27 billion), bulking up its storage resources in Canada. ($1 = 1.3300 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)