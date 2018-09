OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government may appeal a court ruling that overturned federal approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau told reporters in Edmonton that Ottawa was looking at what legislative options it had after the Federal Court of Appeal last month said the government had failed to adequately consider aboriginal concerns about the project. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)